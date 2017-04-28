N. Idaho docks still suffering from rough winter

Dock damage near Harrison (Photo: KREM)

HARRISON, Idaho – It is nearly May, but some boat launches in North Idaho are still feeling the brunt of winter weather and all that flooding we have seen.

At least two county owned docks and launches are closed because of that.

On Friday, people were fishing near the public boat launch at Harlow Point, near Harrison on Lake Coeur d'Alene. They didn't launch from Harlow Point because it has been damaged. What caused that, we cannot be 100 percent sure, but we wouldn't be surprised if ice during the winter was to blame.

“It's the highest I've ever seen it. Just places where people couldn't get to fish because the water was so high,” said Dave Landon, who has been fishing in the area for decades.

Water levels have died down. According to the county's website, the launch at Neachen Bay was supposed to be closed, but KREM 2 saw fisherman still using it.

The Hauser Lake launch is still closed. High waters are making the public park there unusable.

Back at Harlow Point, it is not clear when the launch might be fixed. KREM 2 called and emailed Kootenai County Parks and waterways, but no one ever responded.

KREM