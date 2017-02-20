Mumps case confirmed in northern Idaho

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Health officials in northern Idaho have confirmed one case of mumps, and school districts in the area are preparing for a possible outbreak of the disease.



News sources reported Saturday that the Panhandle Health District says a person over 50 in Kootenai County has contracted the mumps but is no longer contagious.



In response to the report, the Coeur d'Alene School District sent a memo warning families that students who have not been vaccinated against the mumps may not be allowed to come to school in the event of an outbreak. An official outbreak is described as two or more confirmed cases in any one building.



The Post Falls and Lakeland school districts are aware of the situation and on the lookout for any signs or symptoms.

Associated Press