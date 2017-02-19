Medal of Honor awarded to Sgt. Greg Moore

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho Medal of Honor Commission awarded Sgt. Greg Moore with the Medal of Honor Sunday morning.

The Idaho Metal of Honor Commission met and voted unanimously to posthumously award Sgt. Greg Moore the Medal of Honor. The CDA Police Department said the discussion surrounding the award centered on two key points.

First the CDA Police Department said, Sgt. Moore was killed in the line of duty, which is one criteria by which a person may be considered for the Medal of Honor.

Second they CDA Police Department said, although Sgt. Moore was in a supervisory role and could have simply take more of an administrative attitude toward his duties, he was actively patrolling the streets of the community in the middle of the night in an effort to keep the community safe.

The Department said his leadership example was not only an inspiration for the police officers who served with him prior to the tragic events of that night, but it continues to serve as a reminder that the CDA Police Department’s primary role is to protect the citizens of the community.

About a year ago, Chief Lee White said he was asked to speak about what the badge stands for, what it means to be a police officer, and the purpose of the badge pinning ceremony. Chief White said Sgt. Moore was foremost in his mind when he wrote it:

“The badge itself stands for honor and pride, dedication and bravery, courage and compassion, service and integrity. The badge represents not just our calling, but it is a constant reminder of the people we protect and serve. It is recognition of the nobility of policing and reverence to our roles as guardians of our communities. And it is an acknowledgement of those who have come before us, who have shown compassion and bravery, been bloodied, cried, and sometimes died upholding the honor behind that badge. It is more than a piece of metal on our chest. It represents our dedication to professional police service, and that we stand for something greater than ourselves.”

Chief White said in a Facebook post, that from his perspective, “the honor bestowed upon Sgt. Moore today was more than an acknowledgement of his service and sacrifice, it is homage to the dedication to duty, professionalism, and bravery that you all display on a daily basis.”

