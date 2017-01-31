Man convicted of 2015 wreck that killed 3 to be sentenced

Ryan John Turner makes a court appearance in 2015.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The man convicted of killing a Spokane father and his two daughters when he crashed into their minivan in 2015 will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Ryan Turner pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter in 2016 after he drove the wrong way on Highway 95 near Athol.

Prosecutors argued Turner’s BAC was .255, three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Prosecutors also argued Turner smelled of alcohol, had a can of beer in his car and he confessed to the crash.

The crash killed Matthew Baroni, 33, and his two daughters, 8-year-old Madilyn and 6-year-old Molly.

At the time of his death, Baroni was driving a van with his two girls inside as he delivered newspapers for the Spokesman-Review. He was an independent contractor for the newspaper and also worked for the Inlander in the same capacity.

Friends told KREM 2, at the time of his death, Baroni and his wife were working extra odd jobs to save up enough money to move to a nicer neighborhood.

Turner faces up to 30 years in prison.

KREM