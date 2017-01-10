Kootenai County's winter weather tips

COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho—Due to the amount of snow and drastic temperature changes, the Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management wants citizens to be prepared and safe this season.

Besides having a 72-hour preparedness kit at home and in your vehicle, the office says citizens should be aware of how varying temperatures might impact homes and neighbors. For more information on winter storms or what to include in an emergency preparedness kit, the office urges citizens to visit their site by clicking here.

Cold temperatures can freeze pipes inside the house. Be sure to prepare pipes on outside walls by opening cupboards to expose heat from inside the house to lessen the risk. Colder temperatures after warmer temperatures will create ice on roads and walkways. Use caution and allow plenty of time for travels and commutes. Call 511 to get up to date information on road conditions.

The Office of Emergency Management also says to adopt a neighbor. If any neighbors are elderly, disabled, or could use assistance, communicate with them and lend a helping hand. Also, ensure pets are not exposed to prolonged cold temperatures.

Stay informed by listening to a radio or television for detailed emergency information. A warming shelter in Post Falls will open on nights when temperatures reach 30 degrees or below.

St. Vincent de Paul Warming Shelter, 202 W. Seventh St., Post Falls.

Hours of operation at 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Transportation is available from Father Bill’s Kitchen, 1317 N. 1st St., Couer d’Alene, Idaho.

KREM