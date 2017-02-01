Kirk murder suspect changes plea to guilty

David Hutto appears in court on Nov. 21, 2016.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The man accused of killing Bo Kirk changed his pleas to guilty on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

David Hutto changed his plea during a hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from the CDA Press. They report the arson charge he was originally facing was dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Investigators said Hutto followed Kirk after a road rage incident, kidnapped him then shot and killed him. Kirk disappeared on Oct. 22. His body was found Oct. 25 in the Hayden Creek area of the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

The CDA press reports that Hutto will not face the death penalty and the maximum possible penalty he faces in life in prison. Hutto’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10 at 9:00 a.m.

