KCSO asks for help to ID woman passing stolen checks

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they said has tried to pass stolen checks at four banks in the area.

KCSO said the woman of interest is believed to be traveling with an unknown male in a four door red Toyota with Oregon License plates that appear to read 793JAY.

KCSO officials said the checks were stolen from mailboxes in the Hauser Lake area. Detectives told KREM 2 she tried to pass the checks at a Bank of America in Post Falls and one in Coeur d’Alene. Detectives said she was also seen at a Columbia Bank and Washington Trust Bank in Post Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bobier at 208-446-1367.

