ITD warns of potholes on I-90 through Coeur d'Alene

Pot Holes on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho Transportation Department is warning drivers of potholes on I-90 through Coeur d’Alene.

They have placed some warning signs along the highway telling drivers to keep an eye out as they are going through the area.

Crews were out Wednesday repairing some of the damage. However, they are not able to do a permanent fix now because it is too cold, so they just kind of have to put a band aid on it essentially. The good news is down the road there will be a permanent fix next year.

ITD leaders said they are patrolling the highway constantly to check for any dangers.

KREM