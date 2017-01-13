ISP honor troopers, citizen who saved suicidal people

Troopers save suicidal woman (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Idaho State Police recognized a trio of local heroes on Friday.

ISP presented lifesaving awards to a pair of troopers and a local man at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

In their time, troopers Todd McDevitt and Mike Lininger have seen a lot. Up there, is the time they saved a life. Dash cam footage from last June shows a woman driving a red Mustang stopped in the middle of I-90. In her hand was a massive knife.

"She had the knife down and she was coming up to her throat,” said Lininger. "You have a whole bright future ahead of you that does not have to go bad."

In the video you can see McDevitt on the other side of the car watching closely. After 10 minutes of negotiations, the troopers realized they had to act. That woman was not hurt and Lininger sustained only minor cuts to his hand. Her life was saved.

Lininger and McDevitt were each awarded the ISP Silver Star for heroism. This award is only given to those who go above and beyond.

"I don't think it would have been a good day if we didn't do what we did," said Lininger.

Another award was also given relating to the saving of a suicidal person. Dwight Bailey, a Spokane man, recalled the time last June when he was driving on I-90 through Post Falls.

"At first I thought it was a deer,” said Bailey.

It turned out that deer would be a suicidal woman walking through high-speed traffic. At one point, she even pulled her sweatshirt over her head. Bailey almost hit the woman himself before he pulled over and called 911 - the only driver to do that. As he waited for troopers to show up, Bailey ran across the westbound lanes, grabbed the woman, pulled her to the shoulder and detained her until authorities arrived.

"She had to have had a guardian angel," Bailey said.

Bailey was presented with a heroism award. Before a crowded room at ISP's office in Coeur d'Alene, he shared his own appreciation.

"I get emotional because of the work that you guys do,” he said. "Citizens just have to pick up where law enforcement can't."

Both Bailey, along with Troopers McDevitt and Lininger said that the real rewards aren't these plaques, but rather the lives they saved.

KREM