Idaho journalism grad shares stories of homelessness from across U.S.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A recent Boise University student went on a three month journey across the country in an effort to humanize the homeless.
Justin Doering started the project “Fifty Sandwiches” by raising $10,000 through a Kickstarter back in May in Coeur d’Alene.
He started his journey in August. He tossed a mattress in a van and traveled the country. For three months, Doering went city to city offering to take homeless people out for a free meal in exchange for an interview to capture their experiences behind homelessness.
Doering’s goal is to put at least 50 of the stories in a book. His hope is to close the gap between the perception of homeless and reality.
