Girl tells police a man took her picture at Post Falls bus stop

POST FALLS, Idaho – A concern parent called Post Falls Police Monday after her daughter said a man took her picture while she was waiting for the bus.
According to a police report, the girl was standing on the southwest corner of Stagecoach and Colt around 8:00 a.m.
The girl’s mother told police a man in a white car drove slowly up to her, rolled down his window, smiled at her then took her daughter’s picture.
The girl told police the man had a white beard but that was the only thing she could remember about him. She said the car he was driving was compact in size.
