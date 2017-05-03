Family of Lake Coeur d'Alene boat crash victim files wonrgful death suit

Justin Luhr (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man who was killed in a boat crash back in July 2016 on Lake Coeur d’Alene has filed a wrongful lawsuit against the man who driving the boat at the time of the crash.

Dennis Magner was driving his boat when he stuck a parked boat that had three people on board, according to authorities. Justin Honken, Justin Luhr and Caitlin Breeze lost their lives in the crash. Their bodies were found later by a dive and sonar team.

The family of Honken confirmed Wednesday that the Luhr family had filed the suit against Magner. The suit claims Magner was operating the boat at dangerous levels and that led to the crash on the lake. Honken’s family said they are waiting for criminal charges to be filed until they decide to take legal action.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said back in February, Magner and three of his passengers initially provided false information about who was driving the boat at the time of the crash. When it became public knowledge that three people were presumed drowned, some of those passengers recanted their stories and said Magner had been driving at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

