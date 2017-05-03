Driver in Post Falls crash that killed 8-year-old will not face extra charges

Chadd W. Webster. (Photo: Custom)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney will not pursue more charges against a man who struck and killed a child who was riding his bike back in May 2016.

Chadd Webster was charged with possession of heroin and driving without privileges. He plead guilty to both charges. He is on supervised probation after being sentence on July 22, 2016.

Officials said accident reconstruction conducted by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Webster was going 35 miles per hour in 25 mile per hour zone. They said it was determined that based on the travel of his car and the path of Phillip Geisinger’s, 8, bike, even if Webster had been going the speed limit he still would have hit the child.

Lab results from blood taken from Webster showed he had meth and heroin in his system but shortly after the crash Webster was evaluated by a deputy who determined Webster was not under the influence of drugs, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they will not charge Webster with vehicular manslaughter or misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Investigators said that the speed Webster was driving was not significant enough cause to contribute to Geisinger’s death and he was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

