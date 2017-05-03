Concealed weapons permits still popular in Idaho

Handgun, file photo. WFMY News 2

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – In July 2016, Idaho started allowing people over 21-years-old to carry a concealed gun without a license or training.

Previously, people needed a permit to carry concealed inside city limits. Even though you do not need a permit to carry concealed in Idaho that does not mean that people still are not applying for them. In fact, one reason people are still renewing or getting new permits, is travel.

It seems every time you are in the lobby at the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, there's someone getting a concealed weapons permit. On Thursday, that person was Gary Greenleaf.

“Is the third time that I've renewed it," Greenleaf said.

Thursday was relatively calm at the Kootenai County Sherrif’s Office. There are times when it is plenty busy with people getting concealed weapons permits.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said once the law took effect, application numbers started to slow down. But once gun owners realized that they would need a concealed weapon permit in order to travel to other states and carry concealed, applications picked right back up. Overall, the total number of applications in Kootenai County was about the same between 2015 and 2016. So far in 2017, the number of applications are down by more than 200 compared to the same time frame in 2016. Greenleaf said he is proud to be renewing his CWP again. It's important to travel while being able to protect him and his family, he said.

"It's my constitutional right and I believe that I should be able to do that," he said.

