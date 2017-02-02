Coeur d'Alene seeks $200K grant to build new skate park

Skate Park concept for Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The city of Coeur d’Alene is looking to build a new skate park that could open in the spring of 2018.

City leaders said they are seeking a $200,000 state grant to help pay for the park. The grant request would be matching funds for the $400,000 project that is part of the second phase of revitalization to the Memorial Field area known as the Four Corners.

City leaders expect to find out if they get the grant by June. The money would come from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation through its Land and Water Conservation Fund.

City officials said the skate park design came from the skaters and community supporters.

KREM