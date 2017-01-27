Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide

Sonny Owen stops veteran who was attempting suicide. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A Coeur d'Alene man was headed home from work when he spotted a man about to commit suicide.

It turns out the suicidal man was a veteran. The passerby did something other drivers didn't - he stopped and got the veteran some help.

Sonny Owen spotted a man on the shoulder of the Highway 95 bridge. His son was the one who noticed what was about to happen.

"Getting ready to. It looked like he was about to jump off the bridge with a makeshift noose and rope,” said Owen.

The man on the side of the road had an extension cord in his hands and was tying it around a guardrail. So Owen, and a coworker who was in a car behind him, quickly turned around. Then in the middle of traffic, he stopped his car, put on his hazard lights, and got out. He was there to talk.

"The first thing I said to him when I got out of the car was, ‘Know that all things will change,’” Owen explained.

It was then that Owen noticed that the suicidal man was wearing part of what looked like a camouflage military uniform. Owen kept talking, and listening to him.

"He shared his story with me about being a veteran and having some financial problems and having a hard time finding work," he said.

Owen's son was calling police, meanwhile. Eventually, Owen convinced him to get off the bridge. The veteran got into Owen's co-worker's car and the group then drove to a nearby motel where they met authorities. Owen made sure to say goodbye and leave the distressed vet with something else.

"I did share my phone number with him and let him know that he's not alone and he could call me at any time he wanted to," said Owen.

The veteran was then taken to the hospital, as a precaution. Owen knows that he had saved a life.

"It was a moment where you realize how life is so precious when you see someone in that space. And hope that they don't feel alone,” said Owen.

KREM 2 spoke with an Idaho State Patrol trooper who responded to the call. He said he is very proud of how Owen handled the situation. He said he will even put in a recommendation that Owen receive a citizen's award from ISP for his actions.

KREM