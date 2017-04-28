Coeur d'Alene looks to create new waterfront park

(Photo: Viydo, Taylor)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A new waterfront park along the Spokane River could be in store for the city of Coeur d'Alene.

City leaders said they want to purchase the site of the old Atlas Lumber Mill, just west of town. The land has sat empty for close to a decade, and attempts to develop the area have not gotten off the ground. The city of Coeur d’Alene is looking to spend $8 million to buy the 47 acres, create a park and then develop the rest. City leaders have made it clear that at this point, this is all just a discussion.

On one side of the land, there is going to be 10 acres of some kind of park and some kind of recreational area. This will be for the public and the city wants the public’s input on what that will look like.

On the other side, the rest of the land will then be sold to a developer who will then put it to use and hopefully create some jobs in this area. In addition to that 10 acre park, the city's plan also calls for 1,800 feet of waterfront access.

It is still too early to tell where the park and where the development will be. It could all be a ways out, too. City council will first have to vote on the purchase next week. The city will then have four months to start hammering out specifics like financing, the cost of development, and so forth.

