Coeur d'Alene frees up parking by creating berms in street

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The City of Coeur d’Alene was quick to clear the snow that fell Friday and Saturday.

City workers have even come up with some creative ways to plow it. As a result, there are berms in the middle of the streets all over town.

City leaders said they have been doing this for years and they are surprisingly efficient. By forming them, the city will not have to fill as many parking lots with snow and it frees up more space. In years past, the berms could be several feet high.

“One winter in the late 60s, the berms got so high in the middle of Sherman, that they all put tennis balls on the antennas so the cars could be seen on the other sides of the berms,” said Kay Mills, who lives in Coeur d’Alene.

As for how things are faring in Downtown Coeur d’Alene, remarkably many people braved the cold and the snow Saturday afternoon.

KREM