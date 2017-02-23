Coeur d'Alene crews not overwhelmed by pothole fixes

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Crews fixing potholes around Coeur d’Alene said they are busy but are not overwhelmed by the issue.

City leaders don’t shy away from the issue. They even keep a map on its website of reported potholes. They also respond to Facebook commenters too about the issue.

During a normal season, city crews use 12 to 16 tons of “cold mix” to fill the holes. So far this season, they’ve used more than 23 tons. Even the local asphalt plants that make cold mix are starting to run low.

The City Street Superintendent said all of this will impact other paving plans come summertime. While there are several areas to be concerned about city crews are not overwhelmed by the work.

City leaders said there have been claims filed about damage done to people’s car due to potholes. But, they’ve only received about three of them and two were declined by the city’s insurance provider.

KREM