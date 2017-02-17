Coeur d'Alene close to fundraising goal for fallen officer, Sgt. Greg Moore

The City of Coeur d'Alene wants to build a waterfall memorial for Sgt. Greg Moore at McEuen Park. Sgt. Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2015. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The Idaho Medal of Honor Commissions voted unanimously to posthumously award Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore the Medal of Honor, and on Friday, city leaders said they were close to their fundraising goal for a memorial in his honor.

Moore was shot and killed on May 5, 2015 while on patrol. He approached a suspicious man in a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had seen recent car burglaries. As he questioned the suspect, the man pulled out a gun and fatally shot him.

City leaders are working to transform a portion of McEuen Park into a memorial for the fallen officer. Last spring, city leaders announced their intentions to fundraise to build a waterfall and a stream through the park in Moore’s honor.

Friday, Steve Widmyer, the Coeur d’Alene mayor, said they have raised $215,000 in case and pledges to help fund the first phase of this project. City leaders said they just needed $35,000 more to reach their goal for phase one.

The city hopes to break ground on the project in May and finish the first part of the memorial by the end of the summer.

Police Chief Lee White said in an email on Thursday that the decision was made based on two key points. Sgt. Moore was killed in the line of duty, which is one criteria for the award. He was also in a supervisory role and could have taken more of an administrative role in his duties. Instead, he was actively patrolling the streets.

White said his leadership example was not only an inspiration for the officers who served with him, but it continues to serve as a reminder that the police department’s primary role is that of a protector to citizens and the community.

He went on to say the honor is more than an acknowledgement of his service and sacrifice, it is a homage to the dedication to duty, professionalism, and bravery every officer displays every day.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the memorial for Moore is asked to go to k27forever.com.

