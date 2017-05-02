CdAFD: No major issues since removing lifeguards at City Beach

Coeur d'Alene FD

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – In 2016 city officials in Coeur d’Alene announced there would be no more lifeguards at the City Beach.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department said Tuesday there were no major problems last summer without any lifeguards and called it a good thing.

So why did they get rid of the lifeguards?

The City’s deputy administrator said in 2016 that over the last few years it had become increasingly hard for the city to find enough lifeguards willing to work the beach.

Former lifeguards simply were not coming back to work for the city. Lifeguards would previously only work the beach part time. At peak times, as many as six to seven lifeguard would be working what is arguably the most popular beach in the Inland Northwest.

KREM