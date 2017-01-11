Bayview asks residents not to run water to prevent freezing

Faucet. (Photo: BRIAN KERSEY, Custom)

BAYVIEW, Idaho -- When it is this cold outside a big concern for homeowners is freezing pipes.

But, in Bayview, Idaho city leaders are asking people to stop running their faucets as a way to prevent freezing because part of the district's wastewater pumping station is down.

Bayview Water and Sewer District leaders said the heart of this problem is some faulty equipment at this sewage pumping station. Two of the three pumps there that pump out waste water are busted. With everyone constantly running their water that means there is an extra amount of wastewater coming here. With some of those pumps not working, that means all that waste water is starting to build up.

"We obviously don't want the pump house to overflow or anything like that. And that is sewage in there. We are close to the lake. We don't want it to go in to the lake," said Bayview Water and Sewer board member Richard Doney.

The district has issued a plea to everyone doing this to please stop. As to how well that's working Doney did not mention any overflows at this point. While it's a frustration for some, he is pleading for people to look for alternatives.

"You can put insulation on your pipes or get those heaters for your pipes to keep them from freezing," Doney explained.

Doney said that replacement motors to go in the pump house have been ordered and should arrive any day.

