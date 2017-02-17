$10K reward offered for suspect who dunked cat in oil in N. Idaho

A cat was found in Coeur d'Alene covered in oil and with lacerations to the neck. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A more than $10,000 reward is being offered by PETA and local businesses for any information on the suspect who dunked a cat in diesel oil in Coeur d’Alene.

On February 11, a cat was found covered in oil near Montana Avenue and 13th Street. Veterinarians said they found oil in his lungs and deep cuts on his neck consistent with a noose. They said he also suffered from a low temperatures, abnormal breathing and seizures. The cat was eventually euthanized. Police are currently investigating the case.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person responsible for the crime. Local residents and business owners raised $5,750 to add to PETA’s reward, bringing the total reward to $10,750.

Anyone with information about the case in encourages to call Coeur d’Alene Police at 208-769-2320.

