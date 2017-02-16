KING 5's The Sound Podcast - Ep. 4 Japanese Internment

The Sound Podcast

Seventy-five years ago, two months after Imperial Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which forced approximately 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry into government internment camps for years.

The Sound host Ryan Takeo talks with anchor Lori Matsukawa, who worked on this story for over a year for her series Prisoners in Their Own Land. She shares her reporting process, what she says to viewers who think the series takes aim at President Donald Trump's agenda, and how she views the importance of telling this story. Both Matukawa and Takeo talk about both of their family connections to the camps.

(Warning: Some may find some of the content discussed disturbing.)

