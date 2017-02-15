KING 5 Podcasts: Listen to a new take on local news

KING 5 has launched two new podcasts - with more to come in the near future - to give you a new way to engage with local stories, people and news of interest to the people of the Pacific Northwest, Western Washington and Seattle.

The Sound

Our first new podcast is called The Sound and it's a weekly deep dive into the Pacific Northwest's top stories. Reporter Ryan Takeo sits down with other KING 5 reporters to go beyond the 2-minute TV version, with KING 5 reporters who know the ins and outs of these topics.

Episode 1: DB Cooper. Investigative reporter Chris Ingalls discusses some new information about the infamous mid-air skyjacking that's gone unsolved for 40 years where a man named allegedly extorted $200,000 in ransom and parachuted out of an airplane somewhere between Seattle and Portland.

Episode 2: Cuba. KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and aviation specialist Glenn Farley took separate trips to Cuba recently. Hear what it's like to travel to the island country and what the Pacific Northwest - especially Alaska Airlines and the travel industry - stand to benefit from the new relationship with the country.

Episode 3: Safe injection sites. Takeo visited such sites in Vancouver, B.C. where drug addicts can shoot up legally. The city of Seattle is considering two such safe injection sites locally.

Subscribe to The Sound on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/king-5s-the-sound-podcast/id1202006704?mt=2

The Next Best Podcast

The Next Best Podcast is just as tongue-in-cheek as the name implies. Chris Cashman and Chris Daniels take a light-hearted and enteraining pass through some of the more engaging headlines from the week, adding their unique perspective to those stories everyone has been talking about (or should be).

Episode 1: The first one, duh. Chris & Chris warm up the "C&C Podcast Factory" with talk about Marshawn Lynch breaking bicycling, Russell Wilson dealing with death, a sad celebrity confession, the extreme inauguration, Dapper DB Cooper and breakfast pizza?

Episode 2: Origins of an unlikely YouTube star with a side of special sauce. Presidential soundbites galore, the war on a frosty treat, a Librarian mic drop, NBA open house in Seattle, the force behind a Star Wars Rogue One star and a saucy McDonalds promotion.

Episode 3: Professors Guide to Sharknado 5: Chris & Chris cover the "Big Game" and Mariners baseball, the Sonics Arena Saga, a Meteoric surprise and the Seattle man who wants to make his motion picture debut in Sharknado 5.

Subscribe to The Next Best Podcast on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-next-best-podcast/id1197670224?mt=2

Copyright 2017 KING