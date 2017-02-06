Close Kids rush to sledding slopes for rare day of snowy fun Kids all across the region rushed out the door this morning and went straight for the nearest slope. It's not often they get to go sledding on a Monday. Ted Land , KING 7:00 PM. PST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kids all across the Western Washington rushed to the nearest hill for a rare day of sledding. By late afternoon, it was time for one last run. KING 5's Ted Land shows us how families spent their snowy Monday. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
