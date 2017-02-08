Kettle Falls Marina to close in April

lake roosevelt 2 042614.jpg (Photo: KREM)

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. – The Kettle Falls Marina will close April 30 when the National Park Service contract with Lake Roosevelt Vacations, Inc. expires.

The effort to select a contractor to continue operations was cancelled to give park officials more time to evaluate visitor services in the northern portion of Lake Roosevelt.

The contract expiration will result in the closure of boat slip rentals, houseboat rentals, fuel sales and a small store at the marina.

Slip rentals and houseboat rentals will be available at Seven Bays, Keller Ferry and the Spokane Tribe’s Two Rivers Marina.

“The National Park Service will take a fresh look at public needs and wants with regard to services for the area,” said Superintendent Dan Foster. “We will evaluate the potential to attract future concessions and whether services offered in neighboring communities already satisfy the demands of our visitors. We regret the impact this will have on our visitors.”

Visitors who have reservations after April 30, 2017 must work with Lake Roosevelt Vacations, Inc. for any applicable refunds.

