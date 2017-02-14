Judge rules on protecting homeless belongings
The ACLU says its disappointed in a judge's decision today to deny a restraining order against the city of Seattle and WSDOT. That means they won't have to make any immediate changes in how they collect and store belongings from homeless people.
7:09 PM. PST February 14, 2017
