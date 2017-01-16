‘It's now or never': teacher rally for funding on MLK Jr. Day

More than a thousand teachers are expected to attend a rally on the Capitol steps in Olympia Monday, as they demand better school funding from lawmakers and equitable education for all.

The rally, which is organized in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day events will include teachers, parents and civil rights groups including the NAACP and Seattle's El Centro de la Raza.

At issue, whether the legislature will come in by its self-imposed 2018 deadline to fully fund education in Washington as mandated by the state supreme court.

"It's now or never," said Michael Tamayo, a 4th-grade teacher in Seattle and member of the Washington Education Association.

Democrats and Governor Jay Inslee have put forth their school funding proposals. Republican leaders are expected to have some funding proposal within the next few weeks.

After the rally, teams of school supporters plan to hand-deliver copies of the Student Bill of Rights to all 147 legislators.

'The Rally for Student Civil Rights and Amply Funded Public Schools' is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30. After the rally, teachers will be bused to Seattle to take part in a separate Martin Luther King Jr. Day event downtown.

KING