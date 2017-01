Crews work to repair potholes on the interstate and main city roads.

You may have to watch out for potholes on Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell for several more days.

Idaho Transportation Department crews have suspended repairs on eastbound I-84 in order to clear lanes for travel and snow removal ahead of storms expected to bring more snow to the area.

Crews finished repairs on the westbound lanes early today.

KTVB