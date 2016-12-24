ISP urging caution around emergency vehicles this winter

Idaho State Police urge all drivers to slow down and increase following distance in winter driving conditions, and be cautious around emergency vehicles.

ISP says that in the last two weeks, five ISP patrol cars have been hit while troopers were performing investigations on the interstate. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has had three patrol cars hit in the same period.

ISP alone has responded to more than 230 crashes so far during the month of December -- that's not counting crashes handled by local agencies.

Related story: If you must drive this holiday weekend, experts urge caution

Copyright 2016 KTVB