ISP: School bus driver may have fallen asleep before crash

At least 13 students suffered injuries, some of them serious, in a school bus crash on U.S. 26 west of Richfield Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Charges are pending against the driver of a school bus that crashed April 18 in Lincoln County, according to the initial crash report from Idaho State Police that was submitted to the Idaho Transportation Department.

Richard Mecham, 67, may have been asleep, drowsy or fatigued when the bus rolled on U.S. 26 west of Richfield, the report says.

ISP said Mecham drove off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected, causing the bus to roll.

The bus had 39 students and two coaches on board at the time. At least 12 students were transported for their injuries, including five who were airlifted. All had been released from the hospital by the next day.

The coaches were treated and released at the scene.

The students - 7th and 8th graders from Carey School - were on their way to a track meet in Gooding when the crash happened.

Mecham wasn't injured, according to ISP. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to the report, a blood test on Mecham came back negative for drugs and alcohol.

A parent of a student who was on the bus told the Associated Press that her daughter remembers coaches yelling to get Mecham's attention just before the bus flipped over.

