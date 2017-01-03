Interior Secretary visits Boise, recaps fire season

Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewel paid a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise Tuesday. (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell received briefings Tuesday in Boise on the 2016 fire season and gave an update on it calling it, "not a terrible fire season," especially compared to the 2015 fire season.

During a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center, the secretary also highlighted the need for a greater collaborative action to help community resilience against wildfire risks and to also strengthen federal firefighter safety and preparedness.

She had previously called on Congress to fix how the federal government budgets for wildland fire suppression by treating extreme fire seasons in the same way as other emergency disasters.

Jewell's time as Secretary of the Interior will come to an end in a few weeks as President-Elect Donald Trump's team takes over.

Trump has selected Montana Republican Ryan Zinke to take over the position, and Secretary Jewell says she believes the agencies bipartisan success will continue.

"The information we provide to him and that transition team on the importance of maintaining that momentum that we have in arguably one of the most effective examples of government working together and collaborating at all levels, and that is how we work together in wildland fire," said Jewell.

Jewell was also asked about the controversial possibility of the Owyhee Canyonlands becoming a national monument in part of the Obama administration's land conservation initiative.

"I’m not here to make news today, the president will continue to be in office till January 20th, and it will be up to him if there are additional areas that warrant protection," said Jewell.

President Obama has protected 24 places as national monuments during his presidency. That is more than any other president ever.

