Inland Northwest behind in total snowpack

INLAND NORTHWEST – A lot of places on the west coast are replenishing their water supply with a hefty dose of snow and rain, but the Inland Northwest seems to be behind.

It seems as though Winter 2017 started off with a bang in the Inland Northwest. It began with a lot of rain in October and then quite a bit of snow throughout December.

David Kerft is a snow surveyor with the United States Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Services and he said the month of January really slowed winter’s presence across the Inland Northwest.

“January we’ve accumulated a little bit of snow, but it has been dry for us,” said Kerft, “We had a good start with overall rainfall, but our snowpack is not keeping up where it should be at this time.”

Data shows that as of January 30th, 2017 the snowpack is below average so far this winter season.

“Most of our watersheds here in the mountains in WA, ID, and western MT are in the low average, 70 percent average range at this point so it is a little concerning,” Kerft said.

The North Idaho mountains hold the majority of snow pack for the Inland Northwest. Around Coeur d’Alene, there is between 37 to 48 inches of snow depth in the mountains so far. Around Pend Oreille County, the snow depth is quite a bit more. Pend Oreille County has between 61 and 96 inches of snow depth this winter.

This is all great news for local water reservoir levels.

“At this point we anticipate they {major lakes} can fully fill depending on the dams and the need there. So far a good forecast for those,” Kerft said.

Mother Nature will need to work her magic in order to get the Inland Northwest back on track.

“A few big storms we can start catching up. We have about a month and a half maybe two months of accumulation in the mountains that we can still count on,” Kerft said.

However, it is not all bad.

Kerft said, “The saving grace at this point is the overall precipitation with all the rainfall that had been able to seep into the ground and recharge all the ground water that way.”

The hammering October rains have proven to be very helpful starting off the season since the January snowpack was lacking. Kerft said that is definitely good news. Hopefully, this will be a huge help going into the 2017 wildfire season.

If Mother Nature does not give the Inland Northwest some big snow storms, hopefully some hefty spring rains will fill the void.

