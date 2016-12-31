Wyoming sled dog race holds stage in Idaho

SOUTH BRIDGTON, ME - JANUARY 31: Asa Szegvari, 13, of Carlisle, MA traverses a flat section during the 4 dog speed race at the Down East Mushers Bowl. (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2015 Portland Press Herald)

DRIGGS -- The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, the country's largest sled dog race outside of Alaska, will hold a stage in Driggs, Idaho on Jan. 28.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the race was launched in 1996 to showcase western Wyoming scenery, but has been sneaking over the border to Idaho for the past couple of years.

The city of Driggs and the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter host the Idaho stage. It will be the second day of the race.

The stage starts at 9 a.m. at the west end of Packsaddle Road.

Mushers will start in three-minute intervals. There are 28 mushers in this year's race.

KTVB