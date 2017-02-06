Water on road closes I-86 in eastern Idaho

View from the ITD traffic cam near Raft River. A portion of Interstate 86 in that area is closed because of water on the highway. (Photo: ITD)

A major interstate in eastern Idaho is closed because of standing water on the roadway.

The Idaho Transportation Department says there is about foot of standing water on Interstate 86.

The flooding is east of the I-84/I-86 junction near Raft River.

Water is covering both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Officials say it could be two or more days before the interstate reopens.

Water runoff from melting snow is being blamed for the problem.

KTVB