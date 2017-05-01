NWCN
Train derails along Highway 95 near Cocolalla

Associated Press and KREM , KTVB 10:42 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

COCOLALLA, Idaho - Officials say a train carrying corn has derailed in northern Idaho.
 
BNSF Railway spokesman Gus Melonas said Monday the grain train's rail cars derailed around 6 a.m. PST just outside of Cocolalla and five rail cars have tipped over - causing some spillage of corn. No injuries or hazardous conditions have been reported.
 
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Personnel crews are currently working to remove the wreckage and clear the track.
 
Melonas says 60 trains use the track each day.Cocolalla.

Southbound lanes in the area are blocked. 

Officials confirmed no one was injured in the derailment. 

