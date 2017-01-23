Restored U.S. Capitol artwork captures Idaho history

the 217-year-old halls of our country's most iconic national building are telling us much about a piece of history that was nearly lost. (Photo: Gary Salzman/KTVB)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Turns out....walls can talk.

And the 217-year-old halls of our country's most iconic national building are telling us much about a piece of history that was nearly lost.

The story begins in 1805 when Italian immigrant Constantino Brumidi began a 25-year assignment of ornamenting the Capitol's walls and ceilings with frescos, murals and medallions. Every piece representing something of significance in our country. From wildlife and plant life to landscapes, industry and symbols.

In the many decades after his death his work was re-touched, altered and even painted over due to the discoloration from the many oil lamps and tobacco.

One of his original pieces depicted two women: one with an olive branch representing peace and the other holding a drafting tool to represent the nation’s architecture.

When they were painted over the olive branch and implement were replaced by bouquets of flowers.

"They made two beauty queens...yup, that’s all they were." Said Assistant Senate Curator Amy Elizabeth Burton.

"Why does that matter? Well, because in a peaceful nation the arts flourish and a civilized society advances. And those are the messages that Brumidi wanted Americans to understand and see in every detail of this space," said Burton.

In 1980 the painstaking task of restoring all of Brumidi's work back to the original state was launched. The process is still ongoing.

Vicki Risch, wife of Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, has seen the process firsthand.

"They have these little scalpels and just take the paint off flake by flake." Said Mrs. Risch of this monumental task.

But it was the curiosity and research of Burton that unveiled an Idaho treasure. A discovery that may not have happened without her.

She wondered what part of the country the newly restored medallion showing a river, mountains and a man drawing a picture of a mission near the north entrance of the Capitol was from.

She went through dozens of books in the archives that contained paintings and sketches and came across a drawing that was done during the Pacific Railroad's expedition to find rail routes in the mid 1800's.

It was of the Cataldo Mission in Couer d'Alene...built around 1850.

She took her findings to Vicki Risch.

"When she brought me down here after her discovery and said, 'Do you know anything about the Cataldo Mission?' and I said, 'The Cataldo Mission!? This is the oldest building in the state of Idaho! There is so much history in this building and to have it here on the Capitol wall! It’s just amazing to preserve it like this." Said Mrs. Risch

The oldest standing building in the state of Idaho...a symbol of the Gem state's beauty and rich history preserved in our nation’s capital for generations.

"There’s only a handful of states that have these medallions, and Brumidi, when he picked them, I think it was random. He probably just liked the picture or something like that because it isn’t a particular state...just a random selection." Sen.Risch said.



KTVB