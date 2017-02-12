Organizers watching weather for annual Ashton dog derby

File image of several husky sled dogs waiting for action. (Photo: Lily0711/Thinkstock, Lily0711)

ASHTON, Idaho - Organizers of American Dog Derby in eastern Idaho are keeping a close eye on the weather ahead of the annual sled race beginning Friday in Ashton.

John Scafe says he's worried about increasingly warm temperatures and resulting snowmelt but is confident "there's enough snow to run the dog derby."

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the dog sled race.

The Standard Journal reports that warm weather and rain translate into difficult sledding conditions. They also cause dogs to overheat and may cause them to injure themselves trying to maneuver through the melting snow.

Scafe is confident that there will be plenty of snow on the trails. But if there is a problem, he plans to have the 12-dog teams run the 45-mile race, like the six-dog teams, instead of the 100-mile race.

Currently 35 teams have pre-registered for the annual event.

