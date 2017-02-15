Oil-covered cat found in Coeur d'Alene

A cat was found in Coeur d'Alene covered in oil and with lacerations to the neck. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Staff at Alpine Animal Hospital in Coeur d’Alene said a cat was brought to them covered in diesel oil with lacerations around its neck.

Following a checkup, it was determined the cat had oil in its lungs. The animal was suffering seizures and also had a low body temperature. Veterinarians made the decision to put the cat down due to its condition.

The cat was found in an area roughly half a mile from where another instance of cat abuse took place in 2016. This happened in the neighborhood of North 8th Street and East Birch Avenue.

In May of 2016, a different cat was found with a blow dart in the head.

