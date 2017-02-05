More elk dead after eating ornamental Japanese yew

Elk wander through the backyards in the Boise foothills.

IDAHO FALLS - Eight more elk have died after eating an ornamental shrub called Japanese yew.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a news release Friday says lab results confirmed the elk died near Idaho Falls after eating the non-native, toxic plant.

Officials say the elk deaths are the latest involving wildlife dying after eating the plant.

About 50 pronghorn died near Payette in mid-January, and before that seven elk died in the Boise foothills.

Officials say Japanese yew remains green all year and is attractive to even animals that may not be starving.

Fish and Game officials say they will help homeowners determine if they have Japanese yew on their property and will reimburse homeowners to replace the plants with other plants that are safe for wildlife.

Japanese yew shrub (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game)

Japanese yew needles (Photo: Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game)

Copyright 2016 KTVB