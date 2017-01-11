Idaho's mountain snowpack, water supply off to good start

Hydrologist Ron Abramovich measures the snowpack in Idaho's mountains. (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A new federal report shows snowpack levels and water supply projections are above average in the mountains of eastern Idaho and across much of the state.



The Post Register reports the Natural Resource Conservation Service released a study Tuesday showing that eastern Idaho and western Wyoming had among the highest snowpack percentages in the state. The report covered October to Jan. 1.



Snowpack measurements in central Idaho were right around average, while southern Idaho ranged between 97 and 132 percent of median snowpack levels.



The panhandle region was reported to be the driest, with snowpack levels as low as 72 percent of normal.



Ron Abramovich with the conservation service says recent wet weather must continue in order to keep healthy water supply levels. The report says Idaho's reservoirs are currently in "good shape."



Copyright 2016 KTVB