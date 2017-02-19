Electrical problem blamed for Chubbuck fire

Firefighters stand outside a Chubbuck home that caught fire after an electrical problem on Saturday. (Photo: KPVI)

CHUBBUCK, Idaho - Chubbuck fire officials are urging people to seek help if they're having an electrical problem.



KPVI-TV reports that the warning came after a Chubbuck home caught fire on Saturday afternoon.



When the fire department arrived at the house on Ponderosa Street it was full of smoke, but there were no flames.



The cause of the fire was a circuit breaker that refused to reset. The owner of the home left, and when he returned he saw the smoke.



The insulation in the house had caught fire.



Officials say that the insulation will smolder and ultimately catch fire, so it's best to get help.

