E. Idaho mayor says city slogan isn't changing

Rexburg town sign (Photo: Aiden Livadi/thinkstock)

REXBURG, Idaho - The mayor of an eastern Idaho city says the city's slogan will not be changing.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill tells the Standard Journal that the slogan will remain "America's Family Community."

The city recently joined the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho that is touting youth and the slogan "The Millennial City USA."

Merrill says the two slogans have different applications and won't be used in the same picture or sentence.

He says when companies take an interest in Rexburg and the talent it produces, city officials can show what makes Rexburg a great place to live.

Merrill says the city is for the young and the young at heart.

Copyright 2016 KTVB