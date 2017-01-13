Idaho City residents brave feet of snow: 'It's worth it'

Snow fell off Andy Hansen's roof, knocking over a porch railing and blocking the majority of the front of his house.

While getting out of driveways and neighborhoods has been difficult for many down in the Traesure Valley these past couple of weeks, an area that has been hit hard by the recent snowfall is Idaho City. But many residents say it's all worth it.

"I've always wanted to live in the mountains," said Andy Hansen, who is now going through his second winter in Idaho City.

With mountain living, however, comes snow, snow - and more snow.

"I figured moving up in the mountains there's going to be a lot more snow and a lot more problems," Hansen said.

Problems like frozen pipes and heavy snow on rooftops. Around two feet of snow slid off of Hansen's home, knocking over the porch rail and blocking two front windows that showcase the views Hansen and his wife moved to Idaho City for.



"We can still go out on the porch if we want to see and we can still see right over the top of the mound in the back," said Hansen.

When it comes to being prepared during these winter months, Hansen makes sure they're ready for anything.

"Whenever we go into town we stock up," said Hansen. "There's been four or five days that we can't get out of here because they haven't came and plowed yet."

For those who can't get out of their driveways, Idaho City Hardware has been working around the clock to plow them out.

"We've been getting four or five hours of sleep if we're lucky," said Barbara Gardner, owner of Idaho City Hardware.

From gloves to heat lamps, residents have been making their way to the store to stock up on winter's must haves.

"People have been after ice melt and shovels, and shovels, and shovels," Gardner said.

All of these supplies were ordered in early October to prepare for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

"We had shovels when Boise didn't have shovels," Gardner said. "We got about three feet of snow and then one day it just turned off and did nothing but rain. It made everything really heavy, then we got another two feet after that."

