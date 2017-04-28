Idaho celebrates Arbor Day

Students plant a tree in Capitol Park in celebration of Arbor Day. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

It's Arbor Day, which means today is a good opportunity to plant a tree.

There have been several events going on around the area to celebrate the important role trees play in our lives.

State leaders celebrated at the Capitol this morning by awarding student winners of the 2017 Arbor Day photo contest and by planting a tree in Capitol Park.

Mountain View High School junior Saige Murphy is the grand prize winner for her picture taken above the city of Boise through the fog.





She won $150 and had a tree planted with a plaque with her name on it.

"I think people don't realize how important trees are in our lives and how relevant they are, especially in Idaho,” said Saige. “So being able to have that celebration that points out what trees are, what Arbor Day is, it helps educate people about what's going on."

The Idaho Forest Products Commission is also giving away more than 26,000 free blue spruce seedlings at businesses across the area including Home Depot, Mountain West banks and the Boise Co-op.

KTVB