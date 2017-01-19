Ice, snow closes stretch of I-90 through Thursday

Ice and fallen trees have forced a stretch of I-90 to close through Snoqualmie Pass through Thursday morning. (Photo: WSDOT)

Ice, fallen trees and numerous snow slides have closed a 70-mile stretch of I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT plans to keep I-90 closed from milepost 34 in North Bend to Ellensburg through most of Thursday. Crews will reevaluate road conditions when the sun comes up.

"We cannot risk people's lives to get the highway back open. We have to make sure it's safe before we put our people out there," said Tom Pearce with WSDOT.

WSDOT says heavy ice from an overnight storm on Tuesday brought down more than three dozen trees, and several slides have covered the road in snow. Crews said there's a significant risk of more trees falling on the roadway, and driving conditions are too hazardous for even their crews.

Freezing rain, snow and ice were creating treacherous driving conditions on the eastern slope of the Cascades. WSDOT says highways are "a sheet of ice" and I-90, SR 243 and SR 14 were closed as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to take I-90 alternate routes US-2 Stevens Pass and US-12 White Pass.

Update on I-90 closure live from milepost 34 near #NorthBend. https://t.co/ajKOIn6hGP — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 18, 2017

