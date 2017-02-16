Hundreds rally at Idaho Capitol in support of public education

A large group of people rallied at the Idaho Statehouse Thursday to show support for public education. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

Hundreds of local students walked out of school today to join a rally at the Idaho Statehouse to demonstrate their opposition to Betsy DeVos, the new U.S. Secretary of Education.

A group called People for Unity said they want to spread the message that Idaho does not support DeVos’ vision for the future of public education in the U.S. They feel it will create segregation in the school system based on things such as race, gender, sexuality and economic status.

Critics say DeVos does not have the right experience for the job. She has come under fire because she did not attend public school, nor did any of her children.

Today is not a school holiday. Many students could face an unexcused absence for attending the rally.

There is no school in the Boise School District on Friday and Monday.

We have a crew at the Capitol and will have a full report on the News at Noon.

KTVB