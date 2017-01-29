Hundreds rally at Boise Airport to support refugees, immigrants

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Boise airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and to show support for the refugees and immigrants in our community. (Photo: Tyson White / KTVB)

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Boise airport Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and to show support for the refugees and immigrants in our community.

Sunday's protest was one of at least 30 nationwide in which demonstrators pressed for an end to Trump's order temporarily barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Protesters carried signs with messages of encouragement and unity. They marched, chanted and shared stories about immigration.

Yasmin Aguilar is a community outreach specialist with the Agency for New Americans and an immigrant herself.

“I'm a Muslim and being from Afghanistan and living here lately I have a fear of what I hear,” she said. “Your religion is in danger and your ethnicity is in danger and it's really crazy. So (the protest) makes me feel safe, and other refugees in the community that we have people who support us in Idaho."

Aguilar said speaking out is an important part of bringing change.

"I think raising your voice and make others to hear it, that's very important,” she said. “If you don't talk, people think that it's not an issue. It's really a big issue and people have to raise their voice.”

