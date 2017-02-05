Homeowners scramble as Boise neighborhood floods

BOISE - Homeowners in a South Boise neighborhood were piling sandbags around their properies Sunday afternoon in an attempt to keep floodwaters at bay.
Photos sent to KTVB by a neighbor show a flooded street in the South Fork subdivision off of South Cole Road. Floodwaters can be seen encroaching on driveways and lawns in the cul-de-sac.
The Ada County Highway District had trucks on scene Sunday evening, working to pump the water from the street.
Another neighbor said several homes in the subdivision had flooded.
The flooding comes as warmer temperatures and rain in recent days has begun melting off some of the snow from this winter's historic snowfall.
This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
